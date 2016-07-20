Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Diafra Sakho will not be sold until West Ham United find replacements for the striker, the Premier League side's co-chairman David Sullivan has said.
The 26-year-old Senegalese scored five times in 21 league appearances after missing much of last season with a thigh muscle strain and, according to British media, handed a transfer request to leave the club.
West Ham have already signed wingers Sofiane Feghouli and Gokhan Tore and defender Havard Nordtveit, but sold James Tomkins to Crystal Palace.
"He is not for sale until we get players in. Until we bring strikers in, we simply cannot let strikers go. James Tomkins was different because we had a surplus in the centre-half department," Sullivan told the Mirror.
"But until we get at least a couple of strikers we can't let any forward go. I am a little concerned because I'd like to have signed one by now. But it is what it is."
Sullivan also said West Ham have already dipped into the transfer market in search for a forward but have struggled to finalise a deal.
"The problem is every striker you go for, there are 10 others clubs interested in him. So the player is just hanging about looking to get the best deal. I can't say I blame him," he added.
West Ham, who secured a Europa League qualifying spot for the second straight year after finishing seventh in the league, open their 2016-17 domestic league campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 15.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been ruled out for two weeks with a muscle injury which could force him out of the Champions League last-16 clash with Arsenal.