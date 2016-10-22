Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham - report
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
LONDON Oct 22 Defender Winston Reid fired the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time as West Ham beat bottom club Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Sunderland, who had picked up just two points from their first eight league games this season, were subjected to an onslaught for much of the game.
However, apart from an effort by Dimitri Payet in the 26th minute that struck the post, West Ham found it tough to hit the target.
The home side looked like they were in for another frustrating afternoon before Reid received the ball from Payet and rifled home the only goal.
West Ham are now in 15th place with 10 points.
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.