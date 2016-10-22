Britain Soccer Football - West Ham United v Sunderland - Premier League - London Stadium - 22/10/16West Ham United's Simone Zaza shoots at goal with an overhead kickAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - West Ham United v Sunderland - Premier League - London Stadium - 22/10/16Sunderland's John O'Shea, Patrick van Aanholt and Jermain Defoe after the match Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - West Ham United v Sunderland - Premier League - London Stadium - 22/10/16West Ham United's Dimitri Payet and Sunderland's Paddy McNair after the matchAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

LONDON Oct 22 Defender Winston Reid fired the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time as West Ham beat bottom club Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sunderland, who had picked up just two points from their first eight league games this season, were subjected to an onslaught for much of the game.

However, apart from an effort by Dimitri Payet in the 26th minute that struck the post, West Ham found it tough to hit the target.

The home side looked like they were in for another frustrating afternoon before Reid received the ball from Payet and rifled home the only goal.

West Ham are now in 15th place with 10 points.

