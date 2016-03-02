Football Soccer - West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 2/3/16Police watch fans in the stands during the gameAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON, Tottenham Hotspur spurned the chance to take over at the top of the Premier League when they lost 1-0 at London rivals West Ham United to an early goal by Michail Antonio on Wednesday.

West Ham shocked the visitors in the seventh minute when Antonio got in front of Nacer Chadli on the near edge of the six-yard box and headed home a Dimitri Payet corner.

Home captain Mark Noble brought a fine save from Hugo Lloris with a thunderous long-range strike that the Frenchman had to dive full-length to claw away.

Tottenham's best chance came on the hour when Harry Kane somehow missed his kick in front of goal after West Ham keeper Adrian saved a low 25-metre drive from Toby Alderweireld.

Spurs, who needed a win to go top, were aiming for a seventh successive league victory for the first time in almost 50 years but lost their first league match since mid-January.

(Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ed Osmond)