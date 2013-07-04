FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic signed former England goalkeeper Scott Carson from Turkey's Bursaspor on a three-year deal on Thursday to help them in their bid to get back in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old, whose arrival was announced on the Championship club's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk), is the fifth signing in a week by new manager Owen Coyle.

"Coming into a squad with a new look to it is exciting," said Carson who spent two years in Turkey. Last season Bursaspor finished fourth and qualified for the 2013-14 Europa League.

"There are plenty of players coming in at the moment but there are also a number of guys here who have been at the club for a long time so I'm sure they'll help lads like myself settle in. Right now I can't wait to start getting involved."

No financial details were announced. Carson has not played for England since November 2011.

