Malky Mackay walks onto the pitch before an English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, northern England December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Wigan Athletic have fired manager Malky Mackay following their 2-0 home defeat by Derby County on Monday, the English Championship club said.

Wigan, who won the FA Cup and were relegated from the Premier League in 2013, are eight points from safety with five games of the season remaining.

The 43-year-old Mackay, former manager of Watford and Cardiff City, took charge of Wigan in November but they have gathered only 19 points from a possible 72 and look likely to be relegated to the third tier.

“This is a very difficult decision to make but I feel that for the long-term future of the club, there needs to be a change now," Wigan chairman David Sharpe told the club website.

"I wish Malky all the best for the future."

Mackay is still under investigation by the FA for allegedly sending racist and sexist text messages when he was Cardiff manager.

Former Wigan chairman Dave Whelan was fined by the FA and banned for six weeks for making racist comments in an interview following his decision to appoint Mackay as manager.

Whelan quit as Wigan chairman last month, handing the job to Sharpe, his 23-year-old grandson.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)