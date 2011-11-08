LONDON Wigan Athletic captain Antolin Alcaraz was banned for three matches on Tuesday after admitting a charge of spitting at an opponent during a Premier League match, the English Football Association said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

The 19-year-old Paraguayan defender was caught by television cameras spitting at Wolverhampton Wanderers player Richard Stearman in an incident missed by the match officials on Sunday.

Wigan are bottom of the table following eight successive defeats and Alcaraz will miss the games against Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Arsenal.

(Writing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)