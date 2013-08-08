Everton ease past West Brom to close on top four
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
LONDON Ireland winger James McClean has joined Wigan Athletic from Sunderland on a three-year deal, the Championship side said in a statement on Thursday.
McClean made 70 appearances for Premier League Sunderland since joining in 2011 and has moved for an undisclosed fee.
He is new Wigan manager Owen Coyle's tenth signing as the club looks to gain promotion back into the Premier League following their relegation last season, and could make his debut in Sunday's Community Shield outing against Manchester United at Wembley.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON England secured a second consecutive Six Nations title in emphatic style on Saturday by thrashing a supposedly resurgent Scotland 61-21 with a scintillating display encapsulated by a superb hat-trick by recalled centre Jonathan Joseph.
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.