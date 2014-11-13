Wigan Athletic reacts during their English FA Cup quarter final soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Wigan Athletic have sacked German manager Uwe Rosler, the English Championship (second tier) club said on Thursday.

Chairman Dave Whelan had offered his full support to the former East Germany international only last weekend, after Wigan dropped into the relegation zone.

Whelan, however, told the club website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk) that he had changed his mind in the last few days.

"Initially my thoughts were that Uwe should be given more time," he said.

"However, the situation we find ourselves in at the moment, and the run of results in recent months, really has been alarming. Something is clearly not working.

"For whatever reason, the team is not gelling, despite substantial financial backing in the summer and the dressing room being blessed with a huge amount of quality."

Rosler was appointed less than a year ago, lifting the team from the bottom half of the Championship to finish fifth and losing narrowly to Queens Park Rangers in the end of season playoffs.

He had previously managed three clubs teams in Norway and then Brentford in League One (third tier) in England.

(Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)