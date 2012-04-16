Arsenal's Jack Wilshere (L) challenges Boca Juniors' Lucas Viatri during their Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium in London July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss this year's European Championship due to a persistent ankle injury, his Premier League club manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.

The 20-year-old has not played this season and after Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Wigan Athletic in the Premier League Wenger said he had no chance of being fit for the tournament in Poland and Ukraine starting in June.

"Jack Wilshere will not play again this season, and will not play at the Euros. He is making slow progress. He will not be ready. The FA know about Jack's injury," Wenger told the club website. "He is devastated."

Wilshere has made five England appearances since making his debut in 2010.

(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)