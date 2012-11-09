Jack Wilshere of Arsenal smiles as he takes his seat on the subs bench before his team's English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Carrow Road in Norwich, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere believes his recall to the England squad has come "a bit too soon" after only three club appearances following a 17-month injury layoff.

The creative 20-year-old, who England fans have long pinned their hopes on as a missing piece of the puzzle, was named in Roy Hodgson's squad for Wednesday's friendly in Sweden.

"Maybe it is a bit too soon to be called up," he told the BBC on Friday. "But it is great for my head and my confidence to know I am in the new manager's plans."

Wilshere picked up the last of his five caps against Switzerland in June 2011.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hinted to reporters on Thursday that his midfielder would not play the whole game in Stockholm.

"He has been out for 17 months and it's good to have a little break after three games," he said. "I had Roy Hodgson on the phone, we found a good understanding and a good compromise."

Arsenal host fellow Londoners Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (3 p.m. British Time) but Wilshere is suspended after being sent off last weekend against Manchester United.

(This story corrects the last paragraph to show Wilshere is banned on Saturday)

(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)