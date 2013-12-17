Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been charged with making an offensive gesture at the end of the 6-3 defeat the Premier League leaders suffered at Manchester City on Saturday, the FA said.
The England international is alleged to have made an abusive hand gesture towards City supporters at the Etihad stadium.
The incident went unnoticed by match officials but was caught on video and Wilshere has been charged retrospectively by the FA under a new pilot project for potential ‘not seen' incidents in Premier League matches.
"Under the new process if an incident has not been seen by the match officials, a three-man panel will be asked by the FA to review it and advise what, if any action, they believe the match referee should have taken had it been witnessed at the time," the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.
"For an FA charge to follow all three panel members must agree it is a sending-off offence. In this instance the panel were unanimous."
(Writing by Justin Palmer editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.