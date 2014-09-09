Former soccer player Peter Reid arrives for the funeral of former England and Bolton Wanderers soccer player Nat Lofthouse, at Bolton Parish Church, in Bolton, northern England January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

MANCHESTER England The English Premier League should introduce a winter break as soon as possible and not wait until any change is forced on it by the expected winter World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the league's ambassador David Dein said on Tuesday.

Dein, a former vice-chairman of both Arsenal and the English FA who is still highly active in the game, told delegates at the Soccerex Global Convention that he had long advocated the break which, he felt, would reduce injuries and stress in the second half of the season.

His view was backed by former England international Peter Reid who was speaking at another session at the convention.

Although the exact dates for the 2022 World Cup have not yet been finalised, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Monday the World Cup would "definitely" be held in the winter months in eight years time.

Dein said on Tuesday: "I'm a great advocate for a winter break. I'd love to see it. Other countries have a winter break, players need a break and for the fans, as well, it wouldn't do any harm. People are nervous of change but we've got to do it.

"Maybe start the season a little earlier and end it a little later. There are more injuries in the second half of the season because of the ongoing stress.

"A winter break would help with that. So there are plenty of statistics to support the case for a winter break."

Dein said he believed the idea was gaining momentum and should be introduced earlier than the changes that will have to be made in the build-up to the Qatar World Cup.

"We've got to do it now," he said. "If the will is there we will find a way. The television companies have to understand it and come to the party because it's in the best interest of the players so I see no reason not to introduce a winter break sooner.

"It can't wait for the World Cup in Qatar. The idea has momentum. If it were voted by the Premier League clubs I think it would go through on the nod today."

Reid said he had been impressed by the way many teams had played better than England at the World Cup in Brazil and that made him think a winter break would be beneficial.

"I was against it as a player, we play over Christmas, Boxing Day in England and love it, but sometime in January I now think we should have one, and it would work well especially in years when there are championships coming up like the World Cup or Europeans.

"I saw the way Costa Rica, the United States and Germany for example, played with real energy at the World Cup while England had no energy and I've changed my mind. Today, with the pace of the game being as it is, I definitely think we should have a winter break."

On Monday FIFA hosted a meeting to study all the options for when the World Cup would be played in 2022 while the topic was also on the agenda at the meeting of the European Clubs Association (ECA) in Geneva on Tuesday.

The clubs called for "strong, decisive reasons" before agreeing to FIFA's decision to move the World Cup to a different time of year than the summer.

(Editing by Alan Baldwin)