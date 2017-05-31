Soccer Football - Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg - Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy - 14/3/17 FC Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo before the match Reuters / Giorgio Perottino Livepic

Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed former Porto head coach Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, the English Championship club said on Wednesday.

Santo will replace Paul Lambert, who agreed to part company with the club on Tuesday after leading them to a disappointing 15th place finish in the second tier.

"I first got to know Nuno two years ago and at that time we hadn't taken over Wolves," Wolves director Jeff Shi said in a statement. "But when talking to him I was impressed by his football tactics.

"In a sense, we are very glad to find Nuno with a football philosophy that is similar to ours."

Santo, who previously managed Valencia and Rio Ave, was sacked by Porto last month after finishing the season without silverware.

The 43-year-old will be joined by Rui Pedro Silva, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias as a part of a revamped Wolves' backroom staff.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)