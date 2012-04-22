Manchester City's Joe Hart (2nd R) and Yaya Toure (2nd L) console Wolverhampton Wanderers' Stephen Ward and Karl Henry (L) after their English Premier League soccer match at Molineux in Wolverhampton, central England, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Wolverhampton Wanderers became the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season when lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

Wolves are seven points adrift at the foot of the standings with three games left and 11 behind 17th-placed Wigan Athletic.

Wolves have spent three seasons in the top flight, finishing 15th and 17th in the last two, but after sacking manager Mick McCarthy in February and replacing him with his assistant Terry Connor, they have picked up just two points from 10 matches.

"Ultimately over 35 games we've proved not good enough to stay in the Premier League," Connor told reporters.

"It's a really emotional, really raw day today - not just for myself, but the staff, players, supporters, everyone connected with the club.

"The next few days will be tough and we've got three more games to finish the season. Wolves will always bounce back, no matter who the players or manager are. The club will bounce back."

Wolves have won only five league matches all season.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)