Wolverhampton Wanderers appointed Kenny Jackett as head coach on Friday after sacking manager Dean Saunders following the club's relegation to the third tier of English football.

The 51-year-old former Welsh international midfielder was most recently manager of Championship (second tier) side Millwall, taking them to the FA Cup semi-finals last season in his 300th match in charge.

He was also assistant to former Wolves and England manager Graham Taylor at Watford.

