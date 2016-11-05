Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
LONDON Paul Lambert has been appointed new manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Championship (second-tier) club announced on Saturday.
The former Scottish international, who was previously in charge of five English clubs including Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers, replaces Italian Walter Zenga, who was sacked last week after only 87 days in charge.
"We are delighted that Paul has agreed to become our new head coach," Wolves' main director Jeff Shi told the club's website (www.wolves.co.uk).
"He arrives at Wolves with extensive managing experience at different levels, in recent years in the Premier League and the Championship."
Wolves dropped into the bottom six after losing 3-2 at home to Derby on Saturday.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ian Chadband)
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.