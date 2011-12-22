LONDON The English FA appointed its first woman board member since it was formed in 1863 when it named Heather Rabbatts as one of two new independent non-executive directors on Thursday.

Rabbatts, aged 56, is a former director at London club Millwall who has vast experience in public and private sector business and governance and football.

She will be joined by Roger Devlin, 54, who has expertise in banking, sport, media rights, property and hotels.

FA Chairman David Bernstein said in a statement: "This is an important moment for the FA and represents a significant change to our governance structures.

The appointments are expected to be ratified by the FA Council in the New Year.

Rabbatts said: "Having worked across media, business and football I hope to bring those experiences to my work at the FA. In particular, over many years, including my time at Millwall, I have worked across communities to both improve participation and to develop talent."

The FA, the world's first football association, will celebrate its 150th anniversary in October 2013.

