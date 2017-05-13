Manchester City's Steph Houghton lifts the trophy after winning the Women's FA Cup Final Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

Manchester City players celebrate after winning the Women's FA Cup Final Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Manchester City's Isobel Christiansen celebrates after winning the Women's FA Cup Final Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's FA Cup Final Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

LONDON Manchester City Women won their first FA Cup title with a rampant 4-1 victory against Birmingham City Ladies at Wembley on Saturday.

City started the match as favourites and blew Birmingham away in the first half with three goals inside the first 32 minutes in front of a record crowd for a women's FA Cup final.

First Lucy Bronze scored with a cute header in the 17th minute, Isobel Christiansen doubled the lead nine minutes later before Women's World Footballer of the Year Carli Lloyd nodded home a third after 32 minutes.

Birmingham City pulled a consolation goal back when substitute Charlie Wellings scored with a superb low strike in the 73rd minute but Jill Scott's 80th minute effort sealed the victory.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)