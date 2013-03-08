Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
LONDON Female players in England will be allowed to join the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) from the 2013 season, the PFA said on Friday.
"We are pleased to announce that PFA membership will be available for all registered WSL (Women's Super League) players from the start of the 2013 season," the PFA said on Twitter.
The English Football Association-run WSL season starts next month.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Rio de Janeiro Organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member before the vote.