Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
Yeovil Town had three players sent off and scored an own goal but still managed to escape with a 1-1 draw at Reading after a bizarre second half in England's second-tier Championship on Saturday.
There were farcical scenes at the Madejski Stadium as the visitors, who led 1-0 at halftime, finished with eight men having levelled the scores by putting the ball in their own net.
Relegation-threatened Yeovil had taken a surprise 20th minute lead against playoff hopefuls Reading through Shane Duffy but the match changed in the 65th minute when Town defender Byron Webster was shown a red card for a foul in the area.
Adam Le Fondre missed the resulting penalty but Yeovil gave the hosts an equaliser when Tom Lawrence sliced a clearance into his own net in a goalmouth scramble in the 69th minute.
Yeovil's implosion wasn't finished there and soon after the own goal they had Joe Ralls sent off for a bad challenge.
Kieffer Moore was then dismissed for a second yellow card three minutes from time but the eight men held out to salvage a point that lifted them off the foot of the table on goal difference while Reading dropped out of the playoff places.
(Writing by Sam Holden; Editing by Ken Ferris)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.