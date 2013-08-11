Manchester United's Ashley Young celebrates an own goal from West Bromwich Albion's Gareth McAuley during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Manchester United winger Ashley Young has withdrawn from the England squad for Wednesday's friendly against Scotland.

The Football Association said Young, who did not appear in United's Community Shield win against Wigan Athletic on Sunday, was not ready to face the Scots at Wembley.

"Following discussions between Club England medical staff and their counterparts at the club, it was clear that Young would not be ready for the match with Scotland on Wednesday," an FA statement said.

England are playing Scotland for the first time since 1999.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar)