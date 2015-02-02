LONDON Crystal Palace have re-signed Manchester United midfielder Wilfried Zaha on a five-year deal, taking the 22-year-old back to where he began his career.

Zaha was the last signing of the Alex Ferguson era, joining United from Palace in January 2013 for a reported 15 million pounds before being loaned back to the south London club.

He never started a Premier League game for United.

A short spell on loan at Cardiff City last season was not particularly successful, but Zaha has impressed while on loan at Palace this season, making nine league appearances.

Zaha said he was pleased to be back.

"I wasn't getting much game time at Manchester United so took the opportunity of coming back on loan this season and to now have the chance to make the move permanent and come home to Selhurst Park is something I'm delighted about," he said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)