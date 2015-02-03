LONDON Crystal Palace snapped up South Korean attacking midfielder Lee Chung-yong and re-signed Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha on a five-year deal before the transfer window closed on Monday.

Lee joined from English second tier side Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, while 22-year-old Zaha made his temporary move permanent by signing a five-year-deal.

Zaha was the last signing of the Alex Ferguson era, joining United from Palace in January 2013 for a reported 15 million pounds before being loaned back to the south London club.

He never started a Premier League game for United.

A short spell on loan at Cardiff City last season was not particularly successful, but Zaha has impressed while on loan at Palace this season, making nine league appearances.

Zaha said he was pleased to be back.

"I wasn't getting much game time at Manchester United so took the opportunity of coming back on loan this season and to now have the chance to make the move permanent and come home to Selhurst Park is something I'm delighted about," he said.

Lee signed a deal through June 2018, the club said, with Scottish midfielder Barry Bannan moving to Bolton on loan until the end of the season.

Lee joined Bolton in 2009 from FC Seoul and scored 20 goals in 195 appearances for the now Championship side, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2012.

He played for South Korea in the opening game of the Asian Cup last month but fractured his shin in the 1-0 win over Oman and missed his country's run to the final, where they were beaten by hosts Australia in extra time on Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer/Peter Rutherford)