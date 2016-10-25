Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham - report
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
Walter Zenga has been sacked as manager of Wolves after less than three months in charge, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
The 56-year-old former Italy goalkeeper is the sixth manager to depart the Championship club in four and a half years.
"Walter Zenga’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect," a statement on the club's website said.
Stefano Cusin, Zenga's assistant, has also left, with first-team coach Rob Edwards put in temporary charge while the club conducts "a thorough process" to find a replacement.
Zenga was appointed in succession to Kenny Jackett on July 30, seven days before the start of the season and shortly before the club was bought by the Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.
Under Zenga, a former manager of Sampdoria, Wolves won just four of his 14 games in charge and lie 18th in the table.
Bookmakers named former England manager Sam Allardyce, a Wolves supporter, as early favourite to replace Zenga, along with former France manager Willy Sagnol.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
BARCELONA Barcelona's title hopes were dented as they drew 1-1 at Real Betis on Sunday in a game shrouded in controversy after the champions were denied a goal despite the ball clearly crossing the line.
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.