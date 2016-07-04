Football Soccer - Ukraine v Poland - EURO 2016 - Group C - Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France - 21/6/16 - Poland's Kamil Glik (L) and Ukraine's Olexandr Zinchenko (R) in action. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Manchester City have signed the Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko from Russian team FC Ufa, the English club announced on Twitter.

The 19-year-old played in all three of Ukraine's matches in Euro 2016, coming on as a substitute against Germany and Northern Ireland, and starting against Poland.

The Russian club says a "long-term cooperation" agreement between the two clubs is part of the deal.

Zinchenko is a product of the youth academy at Shakhtar Donetsk from where he joined Ufa.

The midfielder is new City manager Pep Guardiola's second signing after Nolito, who joined from Celta Vigo last week.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson. Editing by Adrian Warner.)