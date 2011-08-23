Inter Milan's Samuel Eto'o (C) scores a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur during their Champions League Group A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MOSCOW Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o is set to leave Inter Milan and join Anzhi Makhachkala after the two clubs agreed terms, the Russian Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Anzhi did not reveal the transfer fee but media reports put it at around 30 million euros (26.2 million pounds), saying the four-times African Footballer of the Year could become the richest player in the world by making 20 million euros a year.

"The transfer sum has been agreed, making both clubs happy," the wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region, bankrolled by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said on their website (www.fc-anji.ru).

"Tomorrow, the player will undergo a medical, and if he passes it, he would sign a three-year contract."

Eto'o, 30, won two Champions League titles with Barcelona before joining Inter in 2009. He won a Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League treble in his first season in Italy.

Anzhi, who also boast Brazilian left back Roberto Carlos and former Chelsea midfielder Yuri Zhirkov, said Eto'o could make his Russian league debut this weekend.

"Samuel should arrive Thursday to begin preparation for our league match against Rostov," said Anzhi, who play their home games in Makhachkala but train near Moscow.

(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Justin Palmer)