A late Zoran Tosic piledriver gave Serbia a 1-1 draw away to an injury-hit Armenia after the home side took the lead against the run of play in a lively Euro 2016 Group I qualifier on Saturday.

The Armenians went ahead in the 73rd minute thanks to a Robert Arzumanyan header after Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic failed to deal with a corner and Taron Voskanyan delivered a perfect cross from the left for the central defender.

Stojkovic redeemed himself several minutes later after he saved Marcos Pizzelli’s penalty and the Brazilian-born striker’s close-range rebound before Tosic blasted home after 89 minutes.

The result left both sides on one point after Armenia were beaten 2-1 in their opener in Denmark last month while it spared the blushes of Serbia’s Dutch coach Dick Advocaat on his competitive debut for the Balkan nation.

The home team, without injured Borussia Dortmund forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, stayed afloat thanks to some rugged defending and a string of superb saves from their 40-year old goalkeeper Roman Berezovski.

"We are disappointed not to have taken all three points as we are surely the better side but having salvaged a last-gasp draw, we really can’t complain," Tosic told Serbian television.

"Now we have to look ahead with a positive approach and beat Albania in our next match on Tuesday."

Advocaat said: "We have plenty of attacking talent but didn't really show that today and we will have to improve.

"It was a difficult match and Armenia showed that they are a well-organised team but we really should have done better with all the possession we had."

