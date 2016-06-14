BORDEAUX Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly will start their opening Group F match against Austria on Tuesday, becoming the first 40 year-old to appear at a European Championship.

He has played more than 100 times since making his debut in 1998.

In front of him, defender Tamas Kadar has been declared fit after suffering an ankle problem.

The experienced 37-year-old Zoltan Gera will have an important role in midfield and Adam Szalai has been chosen as the main striker, a position that has caused coach Bernd Storck problems in the past.

Austria defender Gyorgy Garics is among the substitutes for what he has called an "emotionally charged game", after staying on with the squad following the death of his father last week.

Garics has never before come up against the country of his birth, having moved to Austria when he was 14.

The versatile David Alaba, a defender at Bayern Munich, plays in midfield for Austria as usual behind Marko Arnautovic.

Marc Janko, scorer of five goals in the unbeaten qualifying campaign, will be the focal point of the attack.

(Writing by Steve Tongue, Editing by Ken Ferris)