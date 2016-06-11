BORDEAUX, France Jose Mourinho, the new Manchester United manager, has sent a good luck text to the club's Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who will make his bow at the European Championship on Monday.

"Mourinho contacted me by SMS to say welcome to United and to wish me a good Euro," Fellaini told reporters after Belgium's training on Saturday.

Fellaini, who is expected to start in Belgium's opening game against Italy in Lyon, said he had every intention of staying at the club and was excited at the prospect of Mourinho's arrival as United's manager.

"As far as my future is concerned, I'm under contract with Manchester United. In addition, a great manager, Jose Mourinho, is arriving.

"He likes to win titles and I would be honoured and proud to work with him. Now it's up to me to show he can trust me."

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)