BORDEAUX Belgium have the wealth of talent to come up with a variety of approaches to their Euro 2016 matches but still need to find the right formula, said captain Eden Hazard on Monday.

"We have the players who can vary it. But the art in the match is to find exactly the right way to catch your opponent out," he told a press conference before Belgium's decisive group match with Sweden in Nice on Wednesday.

"If there is a lot of movement throughout the team, it makes it a lot easier to find openings and to make our movements.

"The engine of the team lies in midfield. Kevin de Bruyne and I can bring a little extra but the engine has to keep turning," he said.

Hazard and his team mates came in for heavy criticism after losing 2-0 to Italy in their opening game of the tournament in France but a 3-0 win over Ireland put them right back in contention.

"Despite the loss against Italy I was satisfied with my match and against Ireland we had very good moments. Up to now I've been satisfied with my play," he added.

"I don't see myself as the star of the team. The team must shine on its own. Everyone has an important contribution to make."

