Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BORDEAUX Belgium have the wealth of talent to come up with a variety of approaches to their Euro 2016 matches but still need to find the right formula, said captain Eden Hazard on Monday.
"We have the players who can vary it. But the art in the match is to find exactly the right way to catch your opponent out," he told a press conference before Belgium's decisive group match with Sweden in Nice on Wednesday.
"If there is a lot of movement throughout the team, it makes it a lot easier to find openings and to make our movements.
"The engine of the team lies in midfield. Kevin de Bruyne and I can bring a little extra but the engine has to keep turning," he said.
Hazard and his team mates came in for heavy criticism after losing 2-0 to Italy in their opening game of the tournament in France but a 3-0 win over Ireland put them right back in contention.
"Despite the loss against Italy I was satisfied with my match and against Ireland we had very good moments. Up to now I've been satisfied with my play," he added.
"I don't see myself as the star of the team. The team must shine on its own. Everyone has an important contribution to make."
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.