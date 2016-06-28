Football Soccer - Hungary v Belgium - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - 26/6/16Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Football Soccer - Hungary v Belgium - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - 26/6/16Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring their third goal REUTERS/Vincent KesslerLivepic

Football Soccer - Hungary v Belgium - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - 26/6/16Belgium's Eden Hazard walks off to be substituted as head coach Marc Wilmots looks on REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

BORDEAUX, France Eden Hazard missed training on Tuesday with an injury suffered in Belgium's 4-0 Euro 2016 victory over Hungary on Sunday but should return for their quarter-final against Wales.

Hazard scored and contributed an assist in an excellent individual performance when Belgium crushed Hungary in Toulouse but picked up a quadriceps injury in the first half.

"That's why I took him off," coach Marc Wilmots told journalists on Tuesday. "I think he'll be back the day after tomorrow.

"He's working with the physios and he should be 100 per cent on Thursday."

Thomas Vermaelen, suspended for Friday's quarter-final in Lille, also missed the team's training in Le Haillan on Tuesday with Wilmots hoping that his suspension will give the defender time to recover from niggling injuries.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Clare Lovell)