West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
BORDEAUX, France Belgium's Marouane Fellaini and Radja Nainggolan have been dropped as coach Marc Wilmots made three changes for his side's Euro 2016 Group E match against Ireland on Saturday.
Wilmots promised wholesale changes after Belgium's opening 2-0 defeat against Italy and Fellaini and Nainggolan were the key casualties, being replaced by Mousa Dembele and Yannick Carrasco.
Right back Laurent Ciman also dropped to the bench, with Thomas Meunier replacing him.
Kevin De Bruyne kept his place despite suffering a light injury in training and appeared set to play in the central creative role behind Romelu Lukaku, who was effectively neutralised by Italy, with Eden Hazard on the left in Wilmots's favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.
Martin O'Neill made only one change to the team who drew 1-1 against Sweden, naming the versatile Stephen Ward after striker Jon Walters picked up an Achilles injury.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.