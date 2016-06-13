LYON, France Italy coach Antonio Conte opted for an adventurous 3-5-2 lineup for their Euro 2016 Group E game against Belgium on Monday with Matteo Darmian and Antonio Candreva out wide behind strikers Graziano Pelle and Eder.

Darmian, more accustomed to the full back position, has been pushed further forward with Daniele De Rossi, Emanuele Giaccherini and Marco Parolo deployed in midfield.

Conte's counterpart Marc Wilmots chose Romelu Lukaku to start as the lone striker with Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne on the wings and the towering Marouane Fellaini in the middle.

Axel Witsel and Radja Nainggolan are the holding midfielders protecting the back four where Laurent Ciman has been preferred to Thomas Meunier.

