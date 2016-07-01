Belgium's improving potency in front of goal at the European Championship will fill them full of confidence ahead of their quarter-final clash against Wales in Lille later on Friday, injured defender Vincent Kompany has said.

After losing their opening game 2-0 against Italy, Belgium scored eight goals in their next three matches, including a 4-0 rout of Hungary in the last 16 in Toulouse.

"Our squad is on a cloud right now and the players have every right to be positive about our form going into the quarter-finals, and about our chances of going much further in this tournament," Kompany wrote on the BBC website.

The Manchester City captain, who missed the tournament with a thigh injury, however acknowledged that Wales beat the Belgians 1-0 in Cardiff and drew in Brussels in qualifying.

"The Wales team will not need to watch a lot of videos before the game, because they know us so well - and we know them so well too," Kompany added.

"Our games in qualifiers were very close and the last team to make a mistake was us, so you learn from your mistakes.

"In that sense I think and I hope it is advantage to us this time."

