BORDEAUX, France Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has been ruled out of the rest of Euro 2016 after picking up an injury in training on the eve of the quarter-final against Wales.

"Jan is out for the Euros," coach Marc Wilmots told reporters on Thursday. "His Euro is over, he's twisted his ankle.

"I was about to whistle for the end of training, he received a ball in front of me and fell to the ground clutching left ankle."

Vertonghen underwent a scan and has torn two of his three external ligaments.

"It will take six to eight weeks," Wilmots added. "It was an accident, happened all alone this morning in the last minute of training.

"Sadly, destiny has decided that he's done an action we do 10,000 times, his ankle turns and the ligament is torn."

Vertonghen has been playing at left back for Belgium this tournament, but had been an option to move into the centre alongside Toby Alderweireld against Wales due to the suspension of Thomas Vermaelen.

"Gutted to say that my Euros is over," Vertonghen wrote on Twitter. "Good luck to my team mates for the rest of the competition."

"He was having a good tournament," Wilmots added, "and was playing well.

"He's a great player, one of the leaders of the defence along with (Vincent) Kompany and Vermaelen, but now other players must take his place."

Wilmots may have to turn to 21-year-old Jason Denayer to fill in the heart of the defence. The inexperienced Jordan Lukaku is the likely candidate to deputise at left back.

