Injured Henderson 'no chance' for England's March matches
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
BORISOV Belarus Ukraine snatched a 2-0 win against neighbours Belarus courtesy of an Alexander Martynovich own goal and Serhiy Sydorchuk strike in the last 10 minutes of their Euro 2016 qualifier on Thursday.
Ukraine took the lead when defender Martynovich turned the ball into his own net following Evgeny Konoplyanka’s cross and, as Belarus pushed for an equaliser, Sydorchuk put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time by slotting into an empty net.
Ukraine are third in Group C with three points, having lost 1-0 at home to Slovakia in their opener, while bottom team Belarus have one point from a 1-1 draw away to Luxembourg.
The Slovakians top the section with six points after winning 2-1 at home to European champions Spain, who have three.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
Liverpool kept their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League on course as Emre Can thundered home a second-half winner to complete a hard-earned 2-1 comeback win over Burnley at a relieved Anfield on Sunday.
BARCELONA Barcelona slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday and lost top spot in La Liga to Real Madrid, who recovered to beat Real Betis 2-1 thanks to a header by the irrepressible Sergio Ramos.