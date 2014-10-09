Ukraine's players celebrate after scoring a goal during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Belarus in Borisov, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarus' Edgar Olekhnovich (R) fights for the ball with Ukraine's Artem Fedetskiy during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match in Borisov, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ukraine's Serhiy Sydorchuk (R, front) celebrates his goal with team mates during the Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Belarus in Borisov, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BORISOV Belarus Ukraine snatched a 2-0 win against neighbours Belarus courtesy of an Alexander Martynovich own goal and Serhiy Sydorchuk strike in the last 10 minutes of their Euro 2016 qualifier on Thursday.

Ukraine took the lead when defender Martynovich turned the ball into his own net following Evgeny Konoplyanka’s cross and, as Belarus pushed for an equaliser, Sydorchuk put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time by slotting into an empty net.

Ukraine are third in Group C with three points, having lost 1-0 at home to Slovakia in their opener, while bottom team Belarus have one point from a 1-1 draw away to Luxembourg.

The Slovakians top the section with six points after winning 2-1 at home to European champions Spain, who have three.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)