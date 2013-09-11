Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BRUSSELS The Belgian football association will propose Brussels as a venue for the 2020 European soccer championship which is set to be played in cities across the continent.
The Belgian FA said in a statement on Wednesday that it would propose Brussels to European soccer's governing body UEFA after an agreement over a new stadium was reached between the Flemish, Brussels and federal governments.
Belgian sporting and political figures have been battling over the location and nature of the replacement for the King Baudouin stadium, which hosts the national soccer side's games and other events such as Diamond League athletics.
The preferred plan is for a new stadium with a running track. Capacity could be up to 60,000 and the construction would be financed privately.
The Belgian FA said the stadium would ideally also be home to a club side. Brussels-based Anderlecht would be the most logical choice.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.