BRUSSELS The Belgian football association will propose Brussels as a venue for the 2020 European soccer championship which is set to be played in cities across the continent.

The Belgian FA said in a statement on Wednesday that it would propose Brussels to European soccer's governing body UEFA after an agreement over a new stadium was reached between the Flemish, Brussels and federal governments.

Belgian sporting and political figures have been battling over the location and nature of the replacement for the King Baudouin stadium, which hosts the national soccer side's games and other events such as Diamond League athletics.

The preferred plan is for a new stadium with a running track. Capacity could be up to 60,000 and the construction would be financed privately.

The Belgian FA said the stadium would ideally also be home to a club side. Brussels-based Anderlecht would be the most logical choice.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Clare Fallon)