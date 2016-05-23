Football Soccer - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 19/03/16. AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi

BRUSSELS Belgium's preparations for next month's European Championship have suffered a blow with the news that midfielder Radja Nainggolan will be sidelined for two weeks due to a small tear in his calf muscle.

The 28-year-old Roma midfielder is central to Belgium coach Marc Wilmots' plans and the layoff will keep him out until their final friendly against Norway in Brussels on June 5.

Belgium, who are preparing in Lausanne this week, have a friendly against Switzerland scheduled for Saturday in Geneva and a warm-up against Finland in Brussels on June 1.

Their first match of Euro 2016 is against Italy in Lyon on June 13. Belgium's other Group E opponents are Ireland and Sweden.

"It's not that great," Wilmots said. "Normally he would be out for two weeks, but Radja is recovering very quickly."

Wilmots also called up Lauren Ciman of Montreal Impact on Sunday as cover in defence.

Captain Vincent Kompany has been ruled out of the tournament, as had Bjorn Engels of Club Bruges but he has since been given a lifeline and could return to training next week.

Engels' team mate, Thomas Meunier, is also a doubt after going off in the last match of the season.

