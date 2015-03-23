Belgium's national soccer team coach Marc Wilmots talks to player Romelu Lukaku (R) during a training session at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Belgium's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Cyprus and Israel because of a hamstring injury, manager Marc Wilmots said on Monday.

The Everton forward was hurt during his side’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Wilmots said on Twitter that Lukaku had reported for international duty but would be unable to take part in both matches.

Belgium, fourth in Group B with five points from three matches, play Cyprus in Brussels on Saturday before travelling to Jerusalem to take on Israel three days later.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)