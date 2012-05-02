VIENNA Austrian government officials will not attend the European football championship in Ukraine in June as a "political signal", Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the situation in Ukraine and especially about the detention conditions for former Premier Yulia Tymoshenko," he said in a statement.

"Thus we support the position of Germany, which advocates a political boycott of Euro 2012."

Officials also played down as unrealistic suggestions that Austria, which co-hosted the last Euros with Switzerland in 2008 but whose team has not qualified this time, could host matches originally scheduled to be played in Ukraine.

