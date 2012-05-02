West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
VIENNA Austrian government officials will not attend the European football championship in Ukraine in June as a "political signal", Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Wednesday.
"We are concerned about the situation in Ukraine and especially about the detention conditions for former Premier Yulia Tymoshenko," he said in a statement.
"Thus we support the position of Germany, which advocates a political boycott of Euro 2012."
Officials also played down as unrealistic suggestions that Austria, which co-hosted the last Euros with Switzerland in 2008 but whose team has not qualified this time, could host matches originally scheduled to be played in Ukraine.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Irish-trained horses look set to repeat last year's dominance of the Grand National as they were given the top five weights for the famous marathon steeplechase at Aintree, Liverpool on April 8.