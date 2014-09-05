Bulgaria's Ivelin Popov controls the ball during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Malta at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

SOFIA Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov will miss his side's opening Euro 2016 qualifier against Azerbaijan after fracturing his cheekbone during Friday's training session, the Bulgarian FA said.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is the most capped player and top scorer in the Bulgarian squad.

Bulgaria visit Azerbaijan at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku on Tuesday in the first competitive match between the two teams.

Bulgaria, who have been drawn in qualifying Group H, also containing Italy, Croatia, Norway and Malta, will also be without injured defenders Ivan Ivanov, Yordan Minev and Petar Zanev.

