SOFIA Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev recalled goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov and midfielder Aleksandar Tonev for next month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Croatia and Norway, the Bulgarian Football Union said on Tuesday.

Penev, who named 13 overseas-based players, included Mihaylov and Tonev for the first time since the World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic in October.

Mihaylov, capped 28 times, had been without a club before joining Turkish side Mersin Idmanyurdu earlier this month with Penev relying on Ludogorets keepers Vladislav Stoyanov and Ivan Cvorovic in recent matches.

Celtic's Tonev was recalled despite being charged by the Scottish FA with "excessive misconduct" for allegedly using racist language toward an Aberdeen player in a league match on Sept. 13.

Amkar Perm defender Petar Zanev also returned to the squad after missing Bulgaria's 2-1 win at Azerbaijan in their opening Group H qualifier due to injury.

Penev will complete his squad with home-based players after next weekend's round of the domestic championship.

Bulgaria, who have failed to reach the European championship finals since 2004, host Croatia on Oct. 10 and then visit Norway in Oslo three days later.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)