SOFIA Gareth Bale scored the only goal as improving Wales beat Bulgaria 1-0 in an almost deserted Vasil Levski stadium in Euro 2012 qualifying on Tuesday.

Bulgaria finished bottom of Group G with five points from eight games while Wales were one place higher on nine.

Wales lost their first four matches but ended on a high by winning three times in 40 days.

The lively Bale, who also hit the bar after the break, was on target in the dying seconds of the first half when his low drive from the edge of the box deflected off Ivan Ivanov and wrong-footed goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov.

The home side came closest to scoring five minutes from time when substitute Valeri Bojinov embarrassingly missed from close range.

"The truth is we can't score goals," captain Stilian Petrov told Bulgarian state television. "We create chances but we can't score.

"Look at the stands, you see no one there. That explains everything," he added referring to an attendance of around 1,000.

Bulgaria, who last won on home soil in October 2009, failed to score a single goal at home in the qualifying campaign.

Midfielder Blagoy Georgiev, capped 46 times by Bulgaria, announced his international retirement.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)