Italy's soccer player Antonio Cassano smiles during a training session for the Euro 2012 at Cracovia Stadium in Krakow June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

KRAKOW, Poland Italy forward Antonio Cassano caused a stir at Euro 2012 on Tuesday when he hinted he could be leaving AC Milan and said he hoped there were no homosexuals in the national team.

Milan are in talks to sell defender Thiago Silva to megarich Paris St Germain and Cassano said his side may struggle to compete at the very top if they cash in on the Brazilian.

"To lose Thiago is hard, hard. It is impossible to replace him. Without Thiago, it is 50 percent of our team. It's a crime to lose Thiago," the famously outspoken 29-year-old told a news conference.

"At end of the Euros I will see if I remain at Milan or I leave. I don't know."

He also caused controversy when asked about media reports there were two "secret" gays in the Italy squad.

"That's their problem. I hope there isn't one in the national team," he said.

Very few homosexuals have ever come out in European football.

(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)