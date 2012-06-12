Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
KRAKOW, Poland Italy forward Antonio Cassano caused a stir at Euro 2012 on Tuesday when he hinted he could be leaving AC Milan and said he hoped there were no homosexuals in the national team.
Milan are in talks to sell defender Thiago Silva to megarich Paris St Germain and Cassano said his side may struggle to compete at the very top if they cash in on the Brazilian.
"To lose Thiago is hard, hard. It is impossible to replace him. Without Thiago, it is 50 percent of our team. It's a crime to lose Thiago," the famously outspoken 29-year-old told a news conference.
"At end of the Euros I will see if I remain at Milan or I leave. I don't know."
He also caused controversy when asked about media reports there were two "secret" gays in the Italy squad.
"That's their problem. I hope there isn't one in the national team," he said.
Very few homosexuals have ever come out in European football.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.
MADRID Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.