LYON, France The crowd trouble which disfigured Croatia's Euro 2016 match against Czech Republic in St Etienne on Friday was premeditated and both police and UEFA had been warned about it, the Croatian football association (HNS) said.

HNS security officer Miroslav Markovic said on Saturday they had informed Croatian and French police as well as UEFA that "a certain number of hooligans" would do everything in their power to interrupt the game at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium.

"Having gathered information about the plot, we gave a detailed description three days before the match what was going to happen and notified Croatian and French police as well as UEFA about our findings," Markovic told a news conference at Croatia's Deauville base in northern France.

"The day before the match, we had even more detailed intelligence and informed French police that a certain number of ultras have entered the stadium's terraces and that they would interrupt the match in the 85th minute.

"This is exactly what happened after French riot police were deployed in front of the Croatian supporters' section in the 82nd minute.

"French police and UEFA did a good job because what happened afterwards could have been much worse."

A small section of Croatian fans threw eight flares on to the pitch, forcing English referee Mark Clattenburg to suspend play for several minutes while Croatia players appealed to their fans to calm down.

The assailants then attacked the much bigger, well-behaved section of Croatian fans and a full-scale brawl broke out as the stadium's public address announcer asked the hooligans "to leave the stadium and stop embarrassing our country."

Asked if reports were true that Croatian hooligans intended to cause more trouble at Tuesday's final group D match against Spain in Bordeaux, Markovic said: "We have information which we will share with Croatian and French police."

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Croatia, who also face charges for alleged racist behaviour from the fans.

Another HNS security officer, Kresimir Antolic, reiterated the view by coach Ante Cacic which he voiced after the game that the offence was a "terrorist act".

"These perpetrators say they are doing it to fight the HNS, but the HNS is a legal institution. It is neither legitimate nor rational and bears the hallmark of a terrorist act," Antolic said.

"An attack on the national team is an attack on the state."

Croatian football has been rife with violence in the past decade, with die-hard sections of various clubs bitterly opposed to HNS president Davor Suker, who was the 1998 World Cup top scorer with six goals when Croatia reached the semi-finals.

Suker, who became a UEFA Executive Committee member last year, has often been accused by fans of pursuing a personal agenda while neglecting Croatia's dilapidated league infrastructure.

Croatia, who threw away a 2-0 lead against the Czechs and conceded a late equaliser after the violence broke out, must now refocus their attention on the Spain match, with coach Cacic backing his team to "come out stronger" from the crowd trouble.

"We will not be stopped by these hooligans and we will not let them shatter our dreams," said Cacic.

"The Croatian national team is a symbol of patriotism and we will remain defiant in the face of these offenders.

"It was a shock to see that people calling themselves Croatia fans can do such things.

"We have been the hostages of such misbehaviour for many years but the really bad thing is that we are sending an ugly picture of ourselves into the world."

(Editing by Ian Chadband)