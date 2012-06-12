WARSAW Two Croatians were fined $580 each for taking part in a fight in the old town square in Poznan before Croatian supporters clashed with riot police at Euro 2012 on Sunday, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

A Poznan court also fined two other Croatians for running on to the pitch and kissing coach Slaven Bilic during the Group C match against Ireland. The pair were banned from matches at the Poznan City Stadium for the next three years.

Three Croatians were arrested on Sunday after intoxicated fans threw chairs, bottle and flares at the police in the centre of Poznan.

Croatia beat Ireland 3-1 in their opening match at the tournament.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski, editing by Ed Osmond)