Oxford's men win the 163rd boat race, Cambridge win women's
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.
ZAGREB Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic called for a swift investigation and punishment for the people who imprinted a swastika cross on the pitch at the stadium where Croatia played Italy in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday.
"This act has inflicted immeasurable damage on the reputation of Croatian citizens and their homeland all over the world. Therefore, we must finally put a stop to such things," she said in a statement released on Saturday.
Croatia played Italy behind closed doors in Split having been handed a one-match ban for racist chants by their fans in a 5-1 home win over Norway in Zagreb in March.
That followed incidents during a 1-1 draw against Italy in Milan last November when flares were hurled on to the pitch.
The swastika sign imposed in the grass at Split's Poljud stadium through a chemical agent days before the kickoff became visible during the match.
"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the swastika on the pitch. I demand an urgent investigation and a decisive response from the relevant institutions to find and process the perpetrators," Grabar-Kitarovic said.
The swastika incident left Croatia players and the country's soccer ruling body, the HNS, fearing drastic punishment from the UEFA after the result left them top of Group H with 14 points from six games, two ahead of Italy and four clear of Norway.
"This is a clear attack on football and we will without a doubt be severely punished," HNS secretary-general Damir Vrbanovic told a news conference on Saturday.
"We have all been slapped in the face by hooligans and it was not an accident, it was a calculated move. The cameras will identify the perpetrators, but the shame will stay," he said.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.
Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.