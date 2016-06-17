West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
ST ETIENNE, France Czech coach Pavel Vrba has made two changes for their Euro 2016 Group D match against Croatia in St Etienne on Friday following their opening 1-0 defeat by holders Spain.
David Lafata has been deployed up front instead of Tomas Necid while Jiri Skalak replaces Theodor Gebre Selassie in midfield, with Vrba also tweaking his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-1-4-1.
Jaroslav Plasil will be the holding midfielder, with captain Tomas Rosicky on the right flank and Vladimir Darida on the left.
Croatia's coach Ante Cacic fields the same line-up that beat Turkey 1-0, with captain Darijo Srna starting after rejoining the team following his father's death.
The 4-2-3-1 formation will see Mario Mandzukic as the lone striker and Luka Modric the playmaker.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ian Chadband)
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.