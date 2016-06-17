Football Soccer - Czech Republic v Croatia - EURO 2016 - Group D - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France - 17/6/16Czech Republic's Tomas Rosicky celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

PARIS Czech Republic captain Tomas Rosicky is likely to miss their crunch match against Turkey next week after pulling up with a hamstring injury in a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Croatia on Friday.

Midfielder Rosicky, who only recently returned from injury having missed most of the season for his club Arsenal, clutched the back of his thigh in the dying seconds of the match.

With all the Czech substitutions already made, he struggled on until the final whistle but looked visibly in discomfort.

"I knew we needed a point against Croatia, so I pushed it to the maximum. Unfortunately I paid for it," Rosicky was quoted as saying by Czech daily Mlada Fronta Dnes on their website.

"The boys will have a great match for everything (against Turkey on Tuesday). I certainly will not be in it."

The 35-year-old helped get the Czechs back into the match against Croatia, crossing for Milan Skoda to head their first goal and narrow the score to 2-1 with 15 minutes remaining.

Czech coach Pavel Vrba held out some hope for Rosicky.

"I would be cautious and would wait for the doctor’s opinion. We will know more on Saturday," Vrba told a news conference, according to Mlada Fronta Dnes.

The Czechs finish their group games against Turkey knowing a win should be enough to get them through to the last 16.

