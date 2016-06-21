Football Soccer - Czech Republic v Turkey - EURO 2016 - Group D - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - 21/6/16 - A Czech Republic's fan in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Football Soccer - Czech Republic v Turkey - EURO 2016 - Group D - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - 21/6/16 - Czech and Turkish fans in the stands before match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LENS, France Czech Republic and Turkey have rejigged their teams for Tuesday's Group D game in which each need a win in their bid to qualify for the knockout stages at Euro 2016.

Czech coach Pavel Vrba made four changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Croatia, with Borak Dockal replacing injured captain Tomas Rosicky on the right of the attack.

Rosicky has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a thigh injury sustained against Croatia.

Tomas Necid, who scored the penalty to secure the 2-2 draw with the Croats, left back Daniel Pudil and mid fielder David Pavelka have also been brought into the side.

Turkey coach Fatih Terim, whose team lost their first two games to Croatia and holders Spain, has made three changes, starting Ismail Koybasi at left back, replacing Oguzan Ozyakup with winger Volkan Sen, and giving Emre Mor a start up front.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)